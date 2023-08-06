Wanderlust Ghana, the courageous group of Ghanaian travellers defying all odds to make history, will soon reach London today

The group went through six countries in their journey to London from Accra by road

In Morroco, the team had to join a jerry to cross over from North Africa into Europe

Ghanaian travel team, Wanderlust Ghana, made their way into Spain through the Algeciras-Tangier crossing over the Mediterranean Sea.

The group shared a video of their expedition on one of the two ferries that operate on the Algeciras–Tangier route.

Both ferries, The Kattegat and The Tangier Express, have a capacity of 1000 passengers and 340 cars.

On their Facebook page, where they have consistently updated the world with their feats, a video of the Ghanaian-registered cars heading onto the ferry was posted.

This video was shared two days ago with the caption: "The final vehicle on the #AccraToLondon road trip is crossing into Spain today."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to news about Shecanic, the only woman among 11 men crossing Accra into London by road

Founder of Shecanic, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, made history as the only woman to embark on the Accra-to-London by road trip.

Albert Lawson commented:

She’s the only mechanic in there.

Akosuaa Sterling commented:

Sisterhood is proud of you.

Kkelly Domber commented:

This can only happen when you really trust the guys because that journey needs people with pure hearts, one mind and one goal. And above all unity. I would've joined them if I heard about this journey.

Alfredo Dell Flash commented:

She is the inspiration behind the men. We always need them to be complete, but we always behave as if we can leave without them. As for me, I can't be alive without one of my rib bones. I don't know about others..with this gender. all things can be possible on mother earth

Wanderlust Ghana celebrate the final leg of a historical trip with a fufu party in Switzerland

In order news, YEN.com.gh reported the last 24 hours left of the journey from Accra to London by road.

The famous Accra-to-London-by-road team stopped in Switzerland to enjoy good Ghanaian food and company before finishing the final lap of the journey into London.

Wanderlust shared photos of the fufu party at Dr Victor Bampoe's home. Other Ghanaians joined the party to welcome and congratulate the courageous team.

