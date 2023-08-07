Following their successful road trip from Accra to London, the Wanderlust Ghana team, comprising 13 Ghanaians, is reportedly gearing up for another bold expedition – a drive to China

Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, a key participant among the 13 Ghanaians who undertook the groundbreaking road journey from Accra to London, has revealed that the ambitious Wanderlust Ghana team is already in the early stages of planning another remarkable expedition – a road trip to China.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon while in the UK, Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah shared their vision for the future, stating,

"It's only a matter of time, we are going to drive to China. We estimate that we will use 6 weeks for the drive. But the immediate one is next year. We are putting things together for that trip."

This revelation has further uncovered the team's enduring spirit of adventure and determination to push boundaries as they set their sights on an even more audacious journey ahead.

What Ghanaians have been saying about the driving trips by Wanderlust Ghana

Check out some comments that have trailed the interview by Kwadwo Sheldon below.

@victornwanze3836 said:

Seriously this is a feet well deserved. I'm just surprised Ghananian celebrities did not jump on it. All the musicians in Ghana should be in UK to celebrate them.

@samatech8853 stated:

This driving thing is huge content that can be use to drive progress and entertain people

@CarlSackey mentioned:

You guys should've filmed a documentary on this, it would've been incredible. There're several film companies out there who will happily do it for free and even pay you for it.

Watch the video below

