Ghanaians were made proud yesterday when a group of men travelled 10,000 from Accra to London by road

Unfortunately, not everyone seems impressed with their epic feat and have made some accusations to that effect

One person bluntly wrote the team could embark on the trip because she had been enriched by the NPP government

The Ghanaian travel group Wanderlust Ghana's attention, has been drawn to some claims on the internet that they were sponsored by a political party.

Kwabena Peprah, mastermind of the trip, shared the falsification with his comments about the matter.

Many people were surprised that someone could think of such allegations instead of celebrating their countrymen.

Wanderlust Ghana Accra-to-London adventures Image credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

Mr Peprah shared on his Facebook page a post with a comment from one Ruth Dwirah:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"They have money to spare. They can spend it anyhow they want. But if you are working hard to make ends meet, this story has no inspiration. It is irrelevant. See two NPP people there who have made good money from contracts since Addo Dee came to power. Easy money must be spent on things like this."

Kwabena Peprah's response indicated that he had not received any government contracts.

See the response below:

Accra-to-London travellers disclose why they did not drive in Kantanka cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians were disappointed not to have seen a Ghanaian-branded vehicle on the epic journey through two continents.

Team lead, Kwabena Peprah, disclosed their plan was to promote Ghana with publicity from their journey, but local businesses rejected their idea.

He mentioned that the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles refused to meet them to discuss the journey.

Mechanic who worked vehicle that sent on the 10,000km journey from Accra to London speaks

YEN.com.gh talked with Richard Opoku, Wanderlust Ghana team leader's mechanic, who detailed what went into preparing the vehicles for the historic trip.

Richard Opoku said he was surprised when Kwabena Peprah told him he wanted to drive to the United Kingdom.

He mentioned that he took up the challenge and perfectly executed that task. But unfortunately, he couldn't join them on the iconic trip because he didn't have a passport to process his travel documents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh