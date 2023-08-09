Former president John Dramani Mahama congratulated the Wanderlust Ghana crew on their historic Accra to London road journey

On Tuesday, August 8, NDC's presidential candidate celebrated the team on Instagram

People have since shared favourable comments regarding the Wanderlust Ghana team's achievement

Former president John Dramani Mahama celebrated the historic Accra to London road trip achievement by the Wanderlust Ghana team.

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posted an Instagram message of congratulations on Tuesday, August 8.

John Mahama hails the Wanderlust Ghana team for Accra to UK by road achievement. Photo credit: officialjdmahama/Wanderlust GHANA (Facebook).

''A great story of adventure, conviction, zeal, and determination, which has also helped raise Ghana's flag across the world.

''Congratulations to the Wanderlust Ghana team. Accra to London. More than 10,000 km. You made it,'' the caption read.

Followers of the former president have since been sharing positive remarks about the milestone.

See John Mahama's post below:

Folks celebrate the Wanderlust Ghana team

Many posted uplifting remarks in the comment section of the former president's post.

Awuduibrahimchelsea commented:

The future president.

Ppatricia_aryee said:

We are proud of them.

Stillvedash posted:

Congratulations to them.

Celebmassageghofficial mentioned:

Big congratulations to our people.

Nana_ka_agyemang stated:

Well said, sir.

Theonlycelebrityteacher commented:

Congratulations.

Mayowa_jaiye reacted:

Well done to the team.

Wanderlust Ghana team arrives in London

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a team of adventurous travellers from Ghana travelled by road from Accra to London in the United Kingdom.

The group began their 10,000 kilometres journey on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra via Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and entered Cote d'Ivoire via Golokrom.

The squad of 13, including a female named Shecanic, gathered at the Blay Apartments in Oyarifa in Ghana's Greater Accra Region before setting off from there.

Video of Wanderlust in Monaco

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the moment the Wanderlust Ghana members bonded in Monaco during their daring road trip from Ghana's Accra to London in the United Kingdom was filmed.

The team sang joyfully while feasting together before continuing the journey to the UK by road.

The daring squad of 13, including a female named Shecanic, gathered at the Blay Apartments in Oyarifa in Accra before setting out. Shecanic's journey concluded in Morocco.

