Ghanaians have celebrated the Wanderlust Ghana team after 13 members embarked on a trip from Ghana's Accra to London, UK

The team successfully drove through various countries to their final destination on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after beginning their adventure on July 23, 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama and actress Lydia Forson are among the people who hailed the team on their accomplishment

Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the Wanderlust Ghana team after 13 members embarked on a trip from Ghana's Accra to London, UK.

Former president John Dramani Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kyerematen, and actress Lydia Forson are a few prominent people in politics and the film industry who hailed the accomplishment.

Mahama, Lydia Forson, and 2 others celebrate the Wanderlust Ghana team after Accra to London road trip success. Photo credit: officialjdmahama/@lydiaforson (Twitter)/Wanderlust GHANA (Facebook).

Source: Instagram

They shared encouraging messages to commemorate the Wanderlust Ghana team's epic 10,000 kilometres journey from Accra to London.

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Former president Mahama wrote:

''A great story of adventure, conviction, zeal, and determination, which has also helped to raise Ghana's flag across the world.

Congratulations to the Wanderlust Ghana team. Accra to London. More than 10,000 km. You made it!''

Alan John Kyerematen posted:

''Congratulations to @WanderlustGhana and the entire Team on their incredible 10,000 km journey from Accra to London by road! What an amazing feat and a testament to their determination and spirit! You made it! Keep flying high the flag of Ghana. Well done!''

Lydia Forson said:

''Congratulations, Richard and all the amazing guys and the only woman who made the journey safely to London.''

Media star and actress Naa Ashorkor commented:

''You go, girl! Meet Nana Afua Serwaa, the only girl on team 13 who embarked on the Accra to London road trip. She is an auto repair technician and a biker.''

Video of Wanderlust in Monaco

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the moment the Wanderlust Ghana members bonded in Monaco during their daring road trip from Ghana's Accra to London in the United Kingdom was filmed.

The team sang joyfully while feasting together before continuing the journey to the UK by road.

The squad of 13, including the single female named Shecanic, gathered at the Blay Apartments in Oyarifa in Ghana's Greater Accra Region before setting out from Accra. Shecanic's journey concluded in Morocco.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh