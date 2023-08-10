After most people complete school, they hardly return there unless they need a testimonial or there is a reunion

But the story of Rev. Prof. Benjamin Worabea Garbah, who is one of the first students to matriculate from the University of Ghana, is different

He went back to his alma mater, the University of Ghana, and was warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

The University of Ghana was founded on August 11, 1948, as the University College of the Gold Coast for the then-British colonies in West Africa.

The establishment was based on the recommendation of the Asquith Commission on Higher Education in the then-British colonies.

One of the premier university’s first matriculants is Rev. Prof. Benjamin Worabea Garbah, who is now 98 years old.

Rev. Prof. Benjamin Worabea Garbah was welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

Source: Twitter

Rev. Prof. Benjamin Worabea Garbah visited the University of Ghana after completing several years ago. The Methodist minister was in a blue African print shirt, almost similar to his alma mater's official colour.

He was received by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, who welcomed and invited him to partake in the climax of the university's Diamond Jubilee, scheduled for August 11, 2023.

University of Ghana ranked number one tertiary institution in Ghana

Ghana's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ghana, was ranked number one in Ghana, according to the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR).

The University of Ghana beat the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to the top spot.

The ranking showed that the University of Ghana was among the top 6.1% of world-class universities. The university, however, ranked 1238 in the world.

Mary Chinery-Hesse reappointed as the University Of Ghana Chancellor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse has been reappointed for another five-year term.

Her second tenure started on August 1, 2023, and would end on July 31, 2028.

A statement by the University of Ghana said the University Council approved her appointment at its meeting held on July 6, 2023. Her first appointment was in 2018. The statement described her as:

“An important voice on economic and development issues, an ardent defender of human and women’s rights, and an advocate for African imperatives, conflict resolution, and mediation.”

