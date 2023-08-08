Ghanaian real estate developer Saka successfully embarked on a road journey from Accra to London with the Wanderlust Ghana team on Sunday, August 6

The KNUST alumnus and philanthropist reportedly drove the Ford Raptor throughout the daring drive

YEN.com.gh shines a light on the business entrepreneur who earned his master's degree in marketing from Central University College in Ghana

Ghanaian real estate developer Saka, born Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, and the Wanderlust Ghana team made history on August 6, 2023, by driving 10,000km from Accra to London, drawing worldwide attention.

Meet Wanderlust GH team member, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah.

Source: Twitter

The journey started on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire, according to Graphic Online.

Following the historic achievement, information on some team members has surfaced on the internet.

The business owner

Saka, who has now become renowned as a philanthropist, is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Saka Homes, a premier residential and commercial property company in Ghana that targets middle-income families.

Tertiary education

The business owner received his bachelor's degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and an MBA in marketing from Central University College.

He was featured on Business World Magazine's 20 Under 40 issue cover in 2017. Saka drove the Ford Raptor from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom on the daring Wanderlust Ghana road trip.

