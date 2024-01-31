A lady mechanic in a TikTok video showed off her mechanical skills as she worked on a big Toyota Prado vehicle

The vehicle seemed to have a problem with the big tyre, and she removed it all by herself and quickly fixed the issue, impressing social media users

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised the beautiful young lady for her hard work and were glad to see a lady get her hands dirty

A video of a young Ghanaian lady working as a mechanic on a Toyota Prado has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of likes, views and comments.

The video, posted on her page, which goes by the handle @efwuatakyewa, showed the lady in a blue jumpsuit removing the tyre of the vehicle and working on an issue at the hub before fixing the tyre back.

The video has attracted a lot of positive comments from Ghanaians, who praised the lady for her hard work and talent. Many also expressed their admiration for her beauty and courage as she defied the stereotypes and challenges that women face in male-dominated fields.

Lady mechanic warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

#KOJO'S KREATION commented:

God bless you. you'll make it Big time okay

Ministries Theo Pappz reacted:

Am proud of you dear , keep the hard work

Thunder Dhat wrote:

Not all ladies will do this, please keep it up

Nana_Quaku_Painless commented:

Waoooo, am happy to see such hard working girl

ammakwartemaasarp wrote:

wooow you encourage me more because I studied the core's in school; I study Auto mobile engineering at Koforidua technical school

No Jokes said:

May God bless me with a woman like you.

Hardworking Ghanaian lady sells on the streets

In another story, Evelyn Mensah, a young Ghanaian lady, revealed that she ditched her teaching job to sell pastries on the street.

Her WASSCE performance was not good enough to continue to the university; hence, she applied to a vocational school to pick up some cooking skills.

The committed lady also shared that she quit her teaching job because she had no passion for it, and the salary was low.

