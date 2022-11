Some schoolgirls gathered to serve up some fire moves while in class, which brought a whole vibe to peeps online

The ladies stood around in a circle and danced their hearts away, with different ones taking turns to take center stage

Folks across Mzansi loved the energy they gave in the infectious clip and wished they could go back to school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some school girls got together to have a good time by serving up some fire moves in class, bringing a whole catchy vibe to netizens.

A group of vibey school girls served up fire moves Mzansi adored. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@jah_vinny_23 shared the video as an early morning form of encouragement on Twitter and threw some fire emojis into the mix. The clip is short but did quite a bit to lift up the moods of Mzansi peeps.

The clip starts with a girl in a white jersey initially owning the show. She moves effortlessly in the center with her fancy footwork. Her moves hype the crowd more, inspiring other girls to jump into the center and dance around with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Towards the end, a classmate with a blazer moves in, and the white jersey girl and her start vibing out together.

South Africans loved the video, while some were critical of them dancing in a classroom. See the comments below. See the comments below:

@brian_lungani said:

"I mean kumnandi eskolweni manje angeke i need to go back "

@dankie_slimfit mentioned:

"The marks are also dancing "

@NunguSompisi commented:

"I feel sorry for those who were to busy with books and never enjoyed high school "

@IssaHussle asked:

"The name of the song king?

@leratoprecious0 posted:

"I wanna go back to high school "

@_KatlegoSemusa shared:

"A very blessed morning and happy Friday-Eve "

@MatsileMohau said:

"Happy Thursday."

2 Stunners Show Off Impressive Dance Moves During Fun Night Out in Video, GH Is Here for It

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of two talented stunners showing off their moves has been doing the rounds on social media.

The Instagram reel shows @dm_theledi and @isss.nona dancing together to the popular track Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga .

The post currently has over 42 100 likes and many netizens cannot stop raving about it in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za