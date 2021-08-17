Amodzie, woman from the Western Region of Ghana who is reportedly 198 years old has responded to a question on her secret to longevity

She attributed it to a remarkable event that happened numerous years ago when she was young and decided to help an aged farmer

The old man, according to Amodzie, blessed her and mentioned that she will live extremely long

Amodzie, an extremely old woman in Ghana who is reportedly 198 years old has recounted a breathtaking life experience, which she believes gave her longevity.

The aged woman made the revelation in an interview with the famous journalist, Captain Smart, on Onua TV when she was asked about the secret to her long life.

According to Amodzie, what she vividly remembers as the reason for her unusual age is that an aged farmer was carrying cassava to his house and she offered to help him.

Her narration

"He was extremely old to the extent that his family members stopped him from going to the farm any longer. However, on that particular day, he disobeyed them. I saw him with cassava tubers that he wanted to carry home," Amodzie started.

She then continued:

"Filled with compassion, I decided to help the man and I took the items with him to his house which was really far away. This made him extremely happy. I then visited him later with my siblings and he told them that I will grow and grow and grow beyond human understanding. So if you ask me for secret, I'll say just be kind to everybody.

Encounter with Nkrumah's mother

During the interview, Amodzie who currently lives at Subri in the Wassa East district of the Western Region also said she had personally encountered the mother of Ghana's first president even before Kwame Nkrumah was born.

The aged woman mentioned that during her youthful age, she was a native doctor and she was the one that gave Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mother called Elizabeth Nyaniba traditional medications at the time when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was in his mother’s womb.

She said she was even two years married before she met Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mother, who took care of her till she got to her five months of pregnancy.

