American animal lover and former footballer, The Real Tarzann, kissed a wild cobra in a video online

In the footage, he gently lowers his head to kiss the highly deadly serpent, causing the reptile to react

The video, which he shared on Instagram on July 3, has received many views and reactions from online users

African-American American animal enthusiast and former footballer The Real Tarzann, born Michael Anthony Holston, kissed a wild cobra in a video posted to his Instagram account.

He slowly and cautiously approached the reptile before kissing its hood. The Real Tarzann ensured the snake was facing away before he undertook the risky move.

Animal lover The Real Tarzann kisses wild cobra. Photo credit: therealtarzann.

Source: Instagram

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, he slowly lowers his head to kiss the highly venomous cobra. Not long after landing the kiss, the snake quickly moves in reaction.

The Real Tarzann posted the video on his vibrant Instagram account along with a caption that said:

"Carries enough venom to kill a 10,000 lb elephant in 1 bite," he claimed.

The clip has received more than 18,000 views and over 300 comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video

Frozentime said:

Count your days, my boy. You got to chill.

Eq.productions mentioned:

Playing with fire.

Parthenon73 cautioned:

Careful now; he might be coming in for another smooch.

Narimanariman posted:

Do it from the front, bro then god bless you.

Sharwanyadav07 commented:

You are the Real Tarzan.

Mxo_mnisi said:

De fact that u have that information should've stopped u from doing that!

Imbillyon asked:

Can you support my Kickstarter for my manga?

Oopeyemi said:

Tarzann, you play too much.

Trebza commented:

Bro kissed my ex.

Roadrunnin_tez said:

Funny how the snake reacted after the kiss.

One1_sharitzy mentioned:

I love her/him!.

Jasminh1987 claimed:

She felt warm and fuzzy inside. You see that smile.

Men find snake behind toilet

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that two men were frightened when they discovered a snake relaxing behind the toilet seat in their house, but they managed to remove the serpent.

The duo found the snake curled up behind the toilet pot before they removed it from the toilet room.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on social media, the two sound shocked when they found the snake behind the toilet seat. One asked a man with a cutlass to behead the reptile while they shouted "Jesus."

Source: YEN.com.gh