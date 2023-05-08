A group of suspected 'sakawa' boys in Ghana reportedly returned a massive snake sealed in a box to a ritualist after the serpent failed to vomit dollars

According to reports, the young men deposited the serpent at Nkurakan, where residents gathered around it in a video

The footage shared on UTV Ghana (@utvghana) received comments from netizens who shared varied views online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A group of suspected 'sakawa' boys in Ghana reportedly returned a massive snake sealed in a box to an alleged ritualist after the serpent failed to vomit dollars, as promised by the ritualist.

The young men dumped the reptile in a box at Nkurakan on Sunday morning, leaving the residents curious.

How residents reacted to the incident

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the incident drew a large crowd from the neighbourhood who came to watch the snake, but no one knew where it had come from.

The supposed money-vomiting snake in the box Photo credit: @utvghana.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A reporter's account

Speaking about the incident on UTV, a reporter noted that preliminary evidence indicates that some young people believing that the snake could give them ritual money left it at the scene.

He claimed that the ritualist who gave the young men the serpent had instructed them to feed it eggs for 30 days before expecting it to vomit money for them.

After the young guys opened the box on the last day and the serpent did not perform as anticipated, they gave it back along with the 'gift' they had received.

He claimed that the men suspected to be the owners of the box came from nowhere to pick up the box with the snake in it and left.

The incident has left the Nkurakan residents in fear as they alleged that the chop box was found near the place where a 6-month-old baby who had gone missing for some hours on Saturday was found dead.

Like the residents, online viewers have also been triggered by the video of the 'money-vomiting' snake.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video of the snake

@kojodaniell commented:

This is to the girls after the so called Yahoo boys. S3 moagyimi aa look at it well, make u no hustle on your own.

@Bello41530234 said:

With all this power and juju, Africa is still poor.

@foxrace3 reacted:

Herrr pressure dey take boys.

@Rudolph_Oxlade said:

Sia, you watch movies when snakes vomit money aa you think that is true.

@josh_ahulu posted:

The snake chops the egg free.

@Amayaa posted:

These guys are desperate.

Video of massive snakes in ceiling goes viral with 2.3 million views

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that an incredible video of the terrifying moment animal control officers removed gigantic snakes hidden in the ceiling of a house caused a massive stir online.

The short clip began with one of the snake control personnel pulling one of the serpents down by its tail.

Another officer shattered the ceiling while they removed the snake from its hiding place, partially causing all the serpents to fall from the top.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh