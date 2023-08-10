A Ghanaian man who looks like the president of the Republic of Ghana has gone viral on TikTok, sparking funny reactions

The man, who was dark in complexion, bald, and sporting a pair of glasses, was going about his day in town and was recorded on camera

The only distinction between this individual and the president was that he was a bit taller than the first gentleman

A Ghanaian man bearing a striking resemblance to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has become an overnight sensation on TikTok. With his dark complexion, smooth bald head, and stylish pair of glasses, this everyday citizen unintentionally had the internet laughing.

Caught on camera while simply going about his daily business in town, the man's uncanny likeness to the country's leader was impossible to ignore. The video drew the attention of social media users as they dropped funny reactions. In the video, the lookalike lamented having nothing to eat, adding more humour to the footage.

Although the man bore a remarkable similarity to the president, one minor difference set them apart: his slightly taller stature. This distinction, however, only seemed to add to the humour of the situation, as viewers marvelled at the hilarious coincidence.

The viral video spread like wildfire across social media, quickly racking up views, likes, and shares. Netizens flooded the comments section with witty remarks. It is not the first time a lookalike of the president has been spotted.

Nana Addo lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ayam Nkansah commented:

Nana Addo and Carterefe in one person

Wansim reacted:

Nana Addo come see your Twin brother what he is doing at the market

KANAYO ️☣️ said:

@Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo u didn’t tell you u have a brother

sadia reacted:

NanaAddo’s lookalike don appear oooo. Wonders shall never end

Agradaa meets her lookalike

In another story, Nana Agradaa shared a delightful moment with her uncanny lookalike, Agradaa Junior, in a recently surfaced video.

The former fetish priestess, who has since embraced a new path as a preacher, warmly interacted with her lookalike, even offering her endorsement.

In the video, both Agradaa and her doppelganger appeared to share a genuine connection, engaging in friendly banter and laughter.

