A basic school student has wowed social media users with the courage and marketing skills he exhibited in a viral video

The young boy said he lives in Adomfe where there is a swimming pool in every house, and there are four of such in his home alone

He spoke convincingly and sounded so sure of himself that people would easily believe what he was saying

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian boy has showed his sales and marketing skills even at a young age and marvelled everyone who has watched him on social media.

The basic school student said he lives in Adomfe, where every house has a swimming pool.

Adomfe is located in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region. The distance from Adomfe to Ghana's capital Accra is approximately 157 km.

The young boy said there is a swimming pool in every house at Adomfe Photo credit: @weouside247 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

“There is a swimming pool in every house in Adomfe. In my house, we have four.”

The video sighted on @weouside247's TikTok page has gone viral just a week after final year basic school students wrote their exams. One of the boys said he could only answer one question for a particular subject because nothing he learnt came.

Another student said he called on God when he could not answer the questions and God helped him.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video. As of publication, there were close to 1500 comments on the video. Read some of the comments below:

@Natty bongo2249 said:

NPP director of communication.Adomfe constituency

@Andy Ohene Damian wrote:

wait till he becomes a politician

@Khobby☆Jay☆Skratch said:

Nana Addo I thought it was one district one factory Now one house one pool

@KOBA said:

The guy is talented. Train him. He can do well in advertisement

@Dear Mama wrote:

My Dads home town Asante Akyem Adomfe

@Nana Asare Pious said:

This is how the finance minister and Akuffo Addo started oo , their parent's thoughts they were joking . Now see

@Rev Min. Stoph wrote:

Is he related to Akofo Addo..I didn’t say anything oo

@Maryba said:

Herrr Adomfe. We use to walk form krofa to Adomfe to play ball. Now every hse get swimming pool

@DON TONIO GUDA p3 said:

We have monitor this boy till he reach 90s bcoz Ghana on the way to market for sale

Ghanaian funds road construction in his area

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian individual who funded road construction in his area without any contribution from the government or individual.

Dr Parker said he is concerned that his neighbourhood, Amasaman, has such bad roads.

He has so far spent about GH¢60,000 on the project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh