A video of a young lady shaving her facial hair has sparked a lot of reactions online

The young lady revealed that to ensure her facial hair is not too visible, she shaves every 2 weeks

Netizens who saw the video have recommended other ways by which the lady can shave the hair

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A beautiful Ghanaian lady, in a bid to prove to her followers that she is hairy, has shared a video showing how she shaves her facial hair.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the lady was spotted in ready mode with a blade in hand, shaving part of her sideburns.

Lady shows followers how she trims her facial hair Photo credit: @endless.bae/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also shaved her moustache and the tiny hair on her chin, after which she applied pomade to her face.

The lady revealed in the caption of the video that she shaves every two weeks to ensure that the facial hair is not too visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section showered praises on the young lady for her beauty.

Lily commented:

I did that and ended up carving my front hair now I look like a man.

maye stated:

put baby oil before shave. or you'll get rashes or allergies

DE ULTIMATE stated:

as you're shaving weekly, you're actually calling the beard. very soon you will join us that goes to barber's shop twice in a week

Assu_rance added:

see beards whey i dey find since 2017 nah him pesin get dey shave away

Bby Sharon

I remember when i use to face this my classmates calls me goat buh thank God i dont even hw dey just stopped growing nw sef.

manqoba393 reacted:

you look beautiful with those don't shave, you are unique I wish I can have them.

Ghanaian lady wows many with hairdo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who works as a barber said she is proud to make a living out of it.

Theresa Dadson, a 23-year-old who works at the Top Don barbering saloon at Dansoman in Accra, revealed that she developed a passion for the work at a very young age.

"So I started trimming hair when I was in JHS, however, I decided to focus on it after I completed SHS in 2019. It took me eight months of learning to actually perfect it," Theresa said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh