A video of a young man expressing pain after finding out that his girlfriend has been using him has gone viral

The trotro mate said he had been dating the girl for 8 years and never expected her to do this

Social media users who saw the video have lashed out at the young lady over the way she treated the guy

A Ghanaian bus conductor is livid after finding out that his supposed girlfriend of eight years has been cheating on him.

The truth came to bear when the young man named Aye Sika agreed to a loyalty test to determine if his girlfriend truly loves him.

The moment of truth came when the call was made only for the lady to mention Frank as her lover.

At that point, Aye Sika, on realising that the lady he calls his girlfriend is only using him, began to shake as if he had been possessed.

After a back and forth, the lady clarified that Aye Sika was not her lover, after which she hung up the call.

"You buy pizza, eat and then bring the remaining half to me, can you be my girlfriend," the lady said.

Aye Sika has not to let the issue slide but ensure that he teaches her a lesson.

"I will take her to juju, these are some of the reasons why you see some ladies mad on the streets, I will not let this go unpunished," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 16,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the issue

Netizens who saw the video have expressed diverse opinions on the actions of the lady.

denysovichmcgeniu stated:

The only revenge is to make it in life

princejerry233 commented:

Bɔ no dam chairman, brotherhood dey ur back

Akosua Blackei warned:

Hmmm asem oooo my dear girls please if you don’t like someone don’t take anything from him even his food please

Heroic moments added:

U too why u for chop half pizza n give her d rest

Lady correctly mentions her boyfriend's name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man also named Ernest challenged himself by partaking in a loyalty test.

His girlfriend was called and questioned about their relationship but, fortunately, mentioned his name.

The response elicited cheers and admiration from the onlookers.

