Regina Danso, a vision-impaired new mum, was detained in a hospital in Breman Asikuma in Ghana's Central Region over an unpaid bill

Famous Kofi TV founder Kofi Adomah Nwanwani appealed for online funds to pay the debt to have her released

Following the GH¢1350 appeal for financial assistance and Regina's release, many have praised the media figure

Regina Danso, a vision-impaired mum detained at a hospital in Breman Asikuma in Ghana's Central Region, has finally been discharged.

The Form 2 learner, who became pregnant with another visually impaired man, was withheld due to financial constraints. Both parents of the newly born child are financially challenged.

Kofi Adomah gets visually impaired new mum detained over unpaid GH¢1,350 hospital bill released. Photo credit: Kofi TV.

Source: Facebook

Kofi Adomah appeals for funds to finance Regina's hospital bill

Regina had to undergo a cesarean section to give birth to her newborn boy, but they couldn't afford the GH¢1,350 hospital bill.

Thanks to Ghanaian journalist Stephen Kofi Adomah, also known professionally as Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, the visually challenged mum walked home a free woman. The media personality used his large social media following to help the distraught mother.

''Thank you all. The blind woman and child who were detained at the hospital for bills have been set free. Thank you all, especially Hon Ernest Adomako Keon,'' Kofi Adomah updated his online followers.

Many have since praised the media personality for assisting Regina and her new baby boy.

Read Kofi Adomah's post here.

People celebrate the media figure

Efa Efa posted:

Much love bra Kofi/ Hon. Enerst Adomako.

Ciibaway Yahaya commented:

You are doing a wonderful job for Mother Ghana. May God Almighty bless and protect you from your enemies.

Joe White mentioned:

KofiTV, thank you for your day-by-day update. I like you continue like that. God bless you all the time.

Anthony Nyakpenu mentioned:

Kofi continues doing a good job. I am your twin brother @ Kintampo Police Station. Last time you were in my village at Amanase to cover news about the lady who delivered triplets. You are doing a marvellous job, bro. Keep it up.

Ato Kwamena posted:

May we never be poor.

Sampson Tawiah commented:

The hospital that detained her and the helpers who were unwilling to donate, who has done the biggest harm?

Felicity Donkoh said

God bless you.

Ama KB Ameyaw posted:

Thank God.

Skúúl Féés mentioned:

You are welcome with good, cheerful humility. Chale, God bless you more.

Source: YEN.com.gh