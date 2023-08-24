A Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he sacked his good friend from his room

He accused his friend of being dirty, hence his decision not to accommodate him any longer

Netizens who saw the video remain divided in their opinions about the actions of the man with many disagreeing with him

A trending TikTok video of a young Ghanaian man asking his friend to pack out of his room has sparked an emotional reaction from many.

It all happened when the young man, who has been identified as Nana Yaw was seen telling his friend, Kyei that he could no longer accommodate him due to his attitude and lifestyle.

Man sacks friend from his house Photo credit: @kyei.n.nyd/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Initially, Kyei thought his friend was joking but later realised things had become serious due to the manner in which the guy was hurriedly packing his belongings.

After a back and forth, Kyei agreed and decided to move his belongings, which included a suitcase, dresses and bedsheet out of the room.

Nana Yaw in another video, explained his actions by accusing his friend of being dirty hence the decision not to live with him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 70000 likes and 1,500 comments and 1.3 million views.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions, with some pleading on behalf of Kyei.

paatoa stated:

oh please forgive kyei oh please

kaakyirek remarked:

Until you live with such a friend in the same room, you will never understand what Kyei is doing…

King King suggested:

He has a mission today that’s ,,,, a visitor will come over na lie don’t go anywhere

Abrantepa_AA commented:

Please am really pleading on behalf of Kyei, I come and do the cleaning for him so don’t sack him

Sharnel reacted:

.I had to fight my roomie because for year she never swept the room but always brought pple

Prince added:

In this life karma is real.What ever you do you shall get it back in diverse ways.This same guy can help you one day

Nana Agradaa sacks church member

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Patricia Asiedu Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa also sacked a man from her church.

The video showed the moment when the Heaven Way Church's founder approached the man and asked him to stand up.

As the man got up, Agradaa told the man to leave her church, saying he was not needed in the auditorium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh