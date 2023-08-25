A Ghanaian lady who graduated from nursing school in 2022 is delighted she ventured into farming

Ama Serwaa Enin now has 1200 snails and is hoping to start selling them in December this year

She has encouraged unemployed youth and persons like herself to venture into farming

Ama Serwaa Enin, a young Ghanaian lady who pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, has inspired many by opening up on her decision to venture into farming.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 23-year-old, who identifies herself on TikTok as @a_nurse_farmer, revealed that she conceived the idea of going into farming during national service days.

Nurse opens up on why she ventured into farming Photo credit: Ama Serwaa Enin

"I realized that after my national service, I would not be posted anytime soon, so I discussed it with my parents that I wanted to start farming, and they agreed.”

With the support of her parents, Ama set up a snail farm in May 2023, even before her service ended and has never looked back.

The graduate of the Komfo Anokye Nurses' Training College now boasts 1200 snails and plans to get them on the market in December when they are ready.

Currently residing at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Ama also has a vegetable farm, which she explained is mainly for domestic use.

Quizzed on whether she would advise the youth and her colleagues to venture into farming, Ama responded in the affirmative.

"I would like to encourage young people who would like to go into farming but feel reluctant by assuming them that venturing into farming is one way of solving the socio-economic problem of unemployment.”

She also revealed that after completing her mandatory national service, her 2022 year group is yet to get word on when their postings will be released.

Nurse works as a Gobe seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian nurse, Grace, who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has disclosed in an interview where she shared more about her side business.

Grace, in a YouTube interview, explained that the selling of Gob3 is a family business.

In a day, she revealed the business made Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

