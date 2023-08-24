Shania Shakura Muhammad, a 16-year-old girl, is said to be the United States of America's youngest full-time salaried teacher

Shania Shakura Muhammad, a 16-year-old girl, is said to have made history as the youngest full-time salaried teacher in the United States of America (USA).

According to her father, Elijah Muhammad, the teenager who made history with her three college degrees is a third-grade educator.

Shania has a bachelor's degree in Early Child Development and is also the youngest African-American graduate student pursuing her master's degree in Business Administration.

A proud father moment

In addition, she received two years of National Teachers Professional Development training through the Thurgood Marshal Foundation, where she spent two weeks of professional training in Houston, Texas, in the Summer of 2022 and two weeks of professional training in Washington DC for the Summer of 2023.

"I'm super proud of my daughter for being bold and brave and stepping out on her faith and into her purpose and not allowing people's opinions of her to dictate the reality of her dreams and passions. APIDTA,'' , Elijah Muhammad on .

Read her father's full post below:

Reactions to Shania's achievement

Scores of online users reached out to celebrate the achievement of the young trailblazer.

Gwindel Briggs posted:

A huge congratulations. She has made me feel proud just knowing her people. God bless, that is so amazing.

Barbara Henderson commented:

Congratulations.

Carolyn Muhammad said:

APBTA keep on Growing. Thanks for caring and giving back.

Chosen Vessel reacted:

What a blessing!

Theo Muhammad posted:

That is stupendous. Congratulations, and May God Continue to Bless You in so many Ways. Keep Your ON YOUR GOALS. Congratulations, FAMILY.

Gloria Beenchanged Gwynn said:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Chryll D. Fearn Crews mentioned:

Wonderful! Congratulations to your daughter! Question: Why are you capitalizing all of these words? It makes it very difficult to read. Don't rain on your announcement!

Latrice Guinn posted:

Shine bright.

Gloria Black reacted:

Congratulations.

Sharon Warr reacted:

I don't know you personally, but I am happy for you and so proud of you. I hope your story inspires others, especially black people, to follow in your footsteps.

Adelice Barrieré reacted:

Congratulations and best wishes on your future endeavours, young Scholar!

Black girl becomes youngest OCCC graduate in the US

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that when Shania Muhammad enrolled in Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), she was barely a teenager. She's made history as the youngest to graduate from the establishment.

Muhammad, 14, received her associate degree in Diversified Studies at OCCC, where she made history.

