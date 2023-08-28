Ghanaian legal practitioner Cynthia Beryl Dzifa Quarcoo Esq has been laid to rest following a solemn pre-burial church service

The CQ Legal & Consulting founder represented musicians Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before her unexpected demise on June 21

Prominent personalities such as Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie, Samini, and a few others were present at her funeral

Founder and Managing Partner of CQ Legal & Consulting, Cynthia Beryl Dzifa Quarcoo Esq, has been interred, following a solemn pre-burial church service on Saturday, August 26.

The legal powerhouse died at age 53 in London on June 21, 2023, leaving Ghana's legal and entertainment sectors utterly devastated.

Sarkodie, Samini, and Ibrahim Mahama attend the burial of the late Cynthia Quarcoo. Photo credit: Oda Citizen TV.

Source: UGC

Quarcoo's work with GH stars

Until her demise, Quarcoo worked with acclaimed Ghanaian entertainers such as Sarkodie, Samini Dagaati, and Reggie Rockstone. She is said to have played a significant role in shaping Ghana's legal and entertainment spheres.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Quarcoo was laid to rest following a pre-burial service at the Christ the King Church in Accra. Rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy, musician Samini, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, parliamentary aspirant Eric Don Arthur, and media figure Kofi Okyere Darko were present to commiserate with the deceased's family.

The late legal practitioner was also the Africa 1 Media and Entertainment founder, a platform dedicated to the creative arts, entertainment, media, and sports industries.

Quarcoo's family

Quarcoo was a cancer survivor who fought the odds and made amazing progress in her professional life before passing away. The late lawyer is survived by six children, her mother and an extended family.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the images from her funeral below:

Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, and Samini bid their final goodbyes to the late lawyer Cynthia Beryl Dzifa Quarcoo.

Sarkodie and his wife Tracy Sarkcess at the funeral of the late Cynthia Quarcoo. Photo credit: Oda Citizen TV.

Source: UGC

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) at the funeral of the later Cynthia Quarcoo. Photo credit: Oda Citizen TV.

Source: UGC

Kaywa's mum goes home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

Entertainers such as Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Drew, Keche Andrew, and some notable personalities were in attendance to commiserate with Kaywa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh