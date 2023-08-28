Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of Stonebwoy, has cautioned men to take their dental hygiene seriously

The celebrity dental surgeon revealed that men who do not keep the insides of their mouth clean risk impotence

Dr Louisa attached a link to verifiable research that backs her claims

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonebowy's wife, shocked many with her research-based claims that men with gum diseases may suffer impotence.

According to the recognised health practitioner, keeping good oral hygiene can mitigate future occurrences of erectile dysfunction.

In 2016, Dr. Louisa Satekla won the overall best dental student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A photo collage of Dr. Louisa with a diseased gum and a man suffering from erectile dysfunction Image credit: Prostock-studio | Sebastian Kauliktzki/science photo library @drlouisa_s

Source: Getty Images

Stonebwoy's wife shared her medical findings with her fans via Threads and Instagram

She shared a photo containing a snippet from a medical journal on the topic: Association Between Chronic Periodontal Disease And Erectile Dysfunction: A Case-Control Study.

"Did you know that research has shown a link between gum diseases and erectile dysfunction in men? If you have some symptoms such as bleeding gums, loose teeth, receding or swollen gums, you should see a dentist ASAP."

