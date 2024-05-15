Global site navigation

Ga Mantse Delights As He Sees Golden Stool For The First Time, Video Trends: "So Nice"
Ga Mantse Delights As He Sees Golden Stool For The First Time, Video Trends: "So Nice"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • Footage of the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, taking his turn to behold at the Golden Stool, has popped up online
  • The renowned King was delighted to see the much-talked-about Stool for the first time at the Manhyia Palace
  • Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during this memorable occasion

It was a lovely sight at the Manhyia Palace when the Golden Stool was displayed outdoors for the first time in 25 years.

Many dignitaries graced the occasion, including the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who caught his first glimpse of the Golden Stool.

Ga Mantse delights as he sees Golden Stool for the 1st time
Ga Mantse pays homage to Asantehene Source: Opemsuo Radio
Source: Facebook

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was delighted to see the much-talked-about Golden Stool, in a YouTube video shared by @Dowona TV Gh.

Watch the video below:

The Golden stool

The Golden Stool is a royal throne revered by the Ashantis. It is not supposed to touch the ground, as custom demands.

As a result, security was tight at this year's Akwasidae festival, when the prestigious Stool was Stoolayed outdoors for the first time in 25 years.

Ga Mantse visits Otumfuo for his birthday, 25th anniversary celebration

The Ga Mantse has been at Manhyia for some days to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his 25th anniversary as Asantehene. He received a rousing welcome when he got to the palace.

As part of the celebrations, the Ga Mantse attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, which was hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, May 2024.

Asantehene's Golden Stool Sikadwa Kofi makes 1st appearance in 25 years at Otumfuo's Anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Golden Stool made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at Sunday's Durbar, its first public appearance in 25 years.

