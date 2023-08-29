Manasseh Azure and two other notable Ghanaian personalities have declared their support for West Ham United

The trio revealed that the decision is largely due to the arrival of Mohammed Kudus at the club

Netizens who saw the video have heaped praises on the player for agreeing to play in the English Premier League

News of Mohammed Kudus' arrival at West Ham United has been warmly received by Ghanaians, most of whom took to social media to express delight

After his deal was announced on Sunday, August 27, many Ghanaians opened up about supporting the Hammers just so they could see their county man thrive at his new club.

Notable Ghanaians who now support West Ham

Source: Twitter

Notable Ghanaians who have already embraced this idea and have declared support for West Ham include award-winning journalist Manasseh Azure.

Manasseh as soon as Kudus's transfer was confirmed by his club, took to Twitter to officially announce that he was now a supporter of West Ham, particularly because of the playmaker.

"I love Kudus Mohammed, and I will support Westham United because of him. I wish you all the best, fellow Ghanaian"

Edem Agbana, another known face in Ghana's politics, has also shown his admiration for Mohammed Kudus as he also took to Twitter to announce he is now a supporter of West Ham.

"I’m officially a fan of @WestHam now !! Go Kudus " his tweet read'

Famed Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, on his part, also took his support for West Ham a notch higher as he shared a video of himself apparently after watching a West Ham game in the UK with a West Ham scarf around his neck.

The video was captioned, "Tell’em we coming, Kudus we all Hammers"

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the transfer of Kudus

Ghanaians in reacting to the transfer of Mohammed Kudus, expressed delight that he finally made the switch to play in the EPL.

@AkBuhaari replied to Saddick Adams

I really admire the passion you have for Ghana players and the support you always give and always being really in your presentation. Keep doing great things Obama

@Ofosu_Ntiri stated:

Ei baba Saddick always aggressive everywhere. Really like the vibe we all be hammers

@originalAiK commented:

When it comes to sports especially football all pundits rally their support for players and hardly would u see two Ghanaian footballers being pitched against each other but pundits in music and movie are always speaking ill of artist

@iamchristalba commented

Oh yeah it's official a dey join the Hammers

West Ham celebrates Kudus with Terminator song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United released footage of Kudus with King Promise's song playing in the background.

The footage showed Kudus' exploration of the club's training grounds and stadium.

The club spared no effort in making the new player feel at home and appreciated.

Source: YEN.com.gh