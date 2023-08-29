Wilberforce Mfum is a former Black Stars legend who plied his trade in the United States of America in 1967

The 87-year-old said he is happy he defied orders by the then-military regime and travelled to the US

He said he does not know what would have become of him now if he had not travelled to the US at the time

Wilberforce Mfum, a former Black Stars legend, has explained how he attributes his current financial security to America.

The football legend said that looking back, he is happy he defied a military order and sneaked out of Ghana to the United States to play football.

He explained that the benefits and financial security he enjoys now are far better than some of his colleagues who sacrificed to stay in Ghana.

“I always question myself, if not for America, where would I be today? So even though I am back in Ghana, anytime I finish eating, I say God bless America.”

"Now it does not pay to die for Ghana. Because others will rather benefit while you sacrifice for the country," he added in an interview.

When he was playing, Wilberforce Mfum was known for his powerful shots that tore through goal nets, earning him the nickname Mfum "atete" (has torn) a net.

He disobeyed a military government decree in 1967 and fled Ghana clandestinely to pursue a club football career in the United States.

Mfum said he does not regret his decision, considering the state of some of his colleagues and how they died.

Mfum participated in the 1964 Summer Olympics as a member of the Ghana Olympic football squad. He also participated in football for the Ghanaian national team. He helped Ghana win the African Cup of Nations in 1963 by scoring twice in the championship match.

As Ghana placed second, he was the second-highest scorer at the 1968 African Cup of Nations.

