One of the peak travelling seasons for Ghanaians abroad is from June to September to see family and friends back home

A number of people travelling from the United States to Ghana were left stranded at the airport because the light on the plane was not working

In a video shared on social media, one person said they had stayed at the airport overnight

Several travellers, mainly Ghanaians moving from the United States of America to Ghana, have been left stranded at an airport due to plane security issues.

In a video on social media, a man who was at an unnamed US airport captured the scene and gave commentary on what was happening.

He said they had , and Delta's excuse was that there was no light on the plane.

An image of some of the stranded passengers at the airport in the US Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

This meant that the plane would only move when the power issue is fixed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They are flying Delta Airlines and have been told the flight cannot move because there is no light

"They said there is no power in the plane. Since yesterday 11 O'clock till today. Shame Delta. They said the flight going to Ghana does not have light in the plane. Look at the number of people waiting here. They are treating us like Africans, the real Africans," the man said.

He inquired if that would be the same service others going to different continents would receive.

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

The footage that was shared by @sikaofficial1 on X (Twitter) has seen several reactions. Read some of the comments below"

@yawlegacyy_ said:

I see my Uncle there. The surprise cast cos now we know say he dey come

@kaytoons_studio wrote:

imagine you didn’t tell anyone you traveling and your friends see you in this video? my boys i know them like i die nbs teasing

@Scripp_T

Delta messop waaaaa since last week there aaaaaa

@Miezah66 asked:

What are they coming to do in Ghana mpo

@techyysamuel said:

I regretted booking Delta flight for my family in June this year from Ghana to US. My wife and my little girl were stuck at JFK airport for two days waiting for the connecting flight. And also brother it’s not only to the Africans they do that. They simply have worst services.

Ghanaian man shares first experience on plane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man called Mr Sanjus on social media shared his experience of the first time on a plane.

In a video on Twitter, Mr Sanjus said he felt his intestines left his body when the plane took off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh