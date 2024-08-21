Agradaa's Husband Fires Back At Counselor Lutterodt: "I Cancel Your Office To Counsel"
- Counselor Lutterodt jabbed Mama Pat and her husband Angel Asiamah at a media engagement
- The counselor questioned the evangelist's transition from idol worship to Christian ministry
- Her husband didn't receive Counselor Lutterodt's remarks well, leading to a spitfire response
The feud between Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, and Counselor Lutterodt has gained steam.
This comes after the counsellor criticised the self-styled evangelist's journey as a church leader during the second episode of Rants, Bants and Confessions.
Counselor Lutterodt recounted how Agradaa, who used to be a well-known idol worshiper, purchased a defunct church building to start a 'questionable' ministry.
Agradaa's husband chides Counselor Lutterodt
During Counselor Lutterodt's stint on the all-new Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, he shared more details about Agradaa's new-found status as a televangelist.
He also shared some remarks about Agradaa's marriage to her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah, which didn't augur well with the latter.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asiamah bashed Counselor Lutterodt for chastising his wife, saying:
"Whether Moses went to the mountain or the mountain went to Moses, there was a commandment. Whether I married her or she married me, there was an office. Anyone who wishes our marriage ended can't be a counselor."
Ghanaians react to Asiamah's statement
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asiamah's response to Counselor Lutterodt.
afia1604 said:
"But I love the way Agraada love this man oooo! Awww someone son shd love me this way ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂"
adjoa_oparebea remarked:
"Mama is blushing with pride😍😍"
hajiaofficial wrote:
"Asiamah nie😂😂😂look at how mama is looking at him😂odo nkoaa😂😂"
benne.0.0 added:
"Our Mama😂is soo proud of our daddy😂"
Agradaa gifts her husband a car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Mama Pat had been spotted bragging about a new car gift she purchased for her husband.
The controversial televangelist, who claims to be the richest woman from Kwahu, reportedly splashed over GH₵300k on her hubby's gift.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
