As part of her 33rd birthday celebrations, a kindhearted Ghanaian lady, Ritabella Esionam, decided to make donations

She led her team, No Limits Charity Organization, to give stationery items to 1,000 students at James Town, Kokrobite, and their environs

After the exercise, Ritabella extended her sincerest appreciation to everyone who made the donation a reality through their support

Ritabella Esionam, a benevolent Ghanaian lady and the Executive Director of No Limits Charity Organization donated stationery to about 1,000 students in four schools around James Town and Kokrobite.

The exercise, Ritabella tells YEN.com,gh, was part of her 33rd birthday celebration and the 11th Anniversary of No Limits Charity Organization by way of giving back to society.

No Limits Charity Organization is a non-profit organization that supports the education and wellbeing of vulnerable children and empowers teenage girls through vocational skills training in James Town and other deprived communities in Accra.

Ritabella Esionam & team Donating Items to 1,000 Students on her 33rd Birthday Photo credit: no_limits_charity

Source: Instagram

"As part of our 11th Anniversary celebrations, we donated school supplies(exercise books, pencils, erasers, pens, sharpeners) worth GHc 8950.00 to 1000 children in some basic schools in James Town and Kokrobite. Some of the schools we visited were; Sempe School, Accra Royal Basic School, Amamomo 3 Basic school, and the Sun Beam Foundation in Kokrobite," she indicated.

The kindhearted birthday celebrant cut her birthday cake with a class of kindergarten students at the Accra Royal School and also shared some drinks with the wonderful kids.

Ritabella extended her sincerest appreciation to Hilaree Thompson, Mr. Frank Croffie, Mr. Seji Saji, Mr. Oswald Lavoe, Lion Philip, Lion Amos Shalom Lamptey, Charlotte Tackie, Eunice Akuaku, Jeanette Cindy Annan for their contributions towards the 11th Anniversary donations.

Accompanying her on the donation exercise were Love Allotey, Francis Amuzu, her elder sister Mrs Juliana Laryea and mum Veronica Sarbah.

Source: YEN.com.gh