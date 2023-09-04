Ghana's Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders attended Eugene and Davina's opulent wedding

His wife, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, were seen with other NPP figures

Their fun-packed moments were captured on video and have since garnered attention on social media

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) graced the lavish wedding of Eugene and Davina.

He was captured in the company of the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation. His wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, also beamed at the occasion.

Bawumia, Samira, and other NPP leaders attend the lavish wedding of Eugene and Davina. Photo credit: osei_douglas.

Dr Bawumia has been tipped to win the NPP's presidential primaries on November 4, 2023, to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election. He emerged in the first position in the just-ended NPP Super Delegates Conference.

The look of Bawumia and other NPP leaders

The vice-president and the other NPP dignitaries who attended the wedding of Eugene and Davina looked every inch quintessential in their stunning wardrobe choices.

The moment Dr Bawumia, his wife Samira, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful arrived to celebrate with the couple was filmed on tape.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a centre-right and liberal-conservative political party in Ghana. Since Ghana's democratisation in 1992, it has been one of the two prominent parties in Ghanaian politics, with the centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) serving as its main competitor.

Watch some of the videos from the wedding of Eugene and Davina below:

The moment the bride arrived at her wedding:

Source: YEN.com.gh