Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has thanked Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his blessings before the Super Delegates Congress

Bawumia has also asked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s blessing ahead of the NPP presidential primaries

The Vice President called on the Asantehene during the Akwasidae celebrations on September 3, 2023

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sought the blessings of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ahead of the NPP presidential primaries in November.

Bawumia was at the Manhyia Palace last weekend to celebrate the Akwasidae when he appealed to the Asantehene.

Bawumia is the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race. Source: Facebook/@Dr.MahamuduBawumia

During the event, while looking ahead to the primaries in November, the Vice President expressed his gratitude for the blessing he received from Otumfuo ahead of the Party's Super Delegates Congress.

“We have another contest coming again on the 4th of November, where we are going to elect the flagbearer, and I still need his blessing. So, I came to ask for his blessing and inform him about it, that he may give me his blessings and show me the way to clinch victory. I thank you so much, and may God bless you."

Bawumia wins big in Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%.

The Vice President had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively. He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided for a while.

But Agyarko eventually dropped out of the race and a run-off was cancelled.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

