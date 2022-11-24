Theresa Andor, a talented young lady from Nigeria who came to Ghana months ago, has decided to throw her full support behind the Black Stars, although they beat her country to qualify for the World Cup.

In a post on her Twitter handle @tessy_andor, the creative lady shared photos of some souvenirs she created in Ghana colours as a way of supporting Ghana to victory.

According to Theresa, she decided to support Ghana particularly because of the great amount of love she has been shown since she landed in Ghana.

Theresa Andor the owner of Crochetbytess Photo credit: @tessy_andor

She also added that all the items displayed were handmade 100% with only crochet hooks and yarns, without any machines involved.

According to @tessy_andor, she is ready to also recreate the craft for the public at affordable prices.

Thank you, Ghana for receiving me with love since I came from Nigeria 4 months ago. I created these to support @ghanablackstars at the #FIFAWorldCup. All 100% handmade. It is available for sale and can be customized. Please rt my craft ," she said.

When asked how she was able to make the craft, Theresa told YEN.com.gh:

Crocheting is an art I picked up after tertiary school, when I realized I was good with my hands and wanted my own way to make a living. Since then, it's been my main source of income as my outfits are shipped to clients in Nigeria, Dubai, Ghana, USA, and other parts of the world.

