ZionFelix flew his younger sister to celebrate her birthday in South Africa. The pair have lots of fun on their trip

The pair flew from Ghana to Johannesburg to have some fun. Zion took videos of their journey from the airport to their apartment

During their stay at the apartment, Felix recorded a funny conversation her younger sister had with their mother on the phone. She complained to her mum about the weather in South Africa

Popular Ghanaian journalist, ZionFelix has shared a funny and cute video on his Youtube channel.

In the video, Zion introduced his pretty little sister to Ghanaians and said it was her birthday. He intended to give her a nice present by flying her to South Africa as a Birthday gift.

Photo: Zion Felix Flies Pretty Younger Sister To South Africa Source: Zionfelix Studio on youtube, Zionfelix.com

Source: UGC

The young lady was excited to go outside the country for the first time with her brother. She took nice videos and pictures to share on her social media platforms.

Zion teased his sister a bit in a cute fashion on their trip. The video was a wholesome one as the two siblings bonded. Their flight took off from the Kotoka International Airport to Kigali before finally landing in Johannesburg.

Zion rented a nice apartment where they lodged. During their stay, Zion recorded a funny conversation his sister was having with their mum.

In the conversation, she can be heard complaining about the weather in South Africa and how cold it is. Zion couldn't help but make jest of her a bit. His sister's Instagram handle is mbelcollection_. She does a little business of her own.

