@vivianmamudu2, a Ghanaian TikTok user, has shared a video urging women to be cautious when engaging with men abroad

She emphasises the importance of wisdom and self-reliance, urging women not to compromise themselves for financial gain or false promises of being taken overseas

Her advice has sparked discussions on social media, highlighting the need for women to prioritise their own independence and approach such interactions with caution

A Ghanaian lady known by the TikTok handle @vivianmamudu2 has advised ladies to be careful in their dealings with men who are abroad and ensure they are not taken advantage of due to their geographical distance.

In a thought-provoking video, she urged women to exercise wisdom when engaging with these men.

According to her, many women fall into the trap of compromising themselves by sharing sensitive pictures or videos, all for the sake of financial gain.

A young Ghanaian lady warns women against men overseas Photo credit: @vivianmamudu2

Source: TikTok

However, she emphasised that these men have responsibilities towards their own families. She also highlighted the false promises some women receive about being taken overseas.

The lady encouraged women to recognise their self-worth and focus on earning a living for themselves rather than relying on finding a man.

"Your value is not in finding a man but in earning a living for yourself, so take heed and be wise," she said.

How social media users received Vivian Mamudu's advice

Her advice was a reminder for women to prioritise their own independence and be cautious in their interactions with men abroad. The video has sparked discussions on social media, with various opinions being shared regarding the matter.

blessiejen, for instance, said:

Ahh how can I like this video a thousand times obaaa God bless u for us wai.I luv uu,women let's work and make a living for ourselves ooo tom

Princess20July mentioned:

Well said my dear. wish most women will take this advice. all you said are very ryt.

Watch the video below:

