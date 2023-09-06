A video showing how domestic dogs were transported to a different location has stirred reactions online

The owner showed care as he got a mini commercial bus to help in transporting the dogs

Netizens who saw the video were stunned with many opining they would not have sat in a car with the dogs

Social media has gone agog after a hilarious video of how domestic dogs got onto a mini commercial bus also known as trotro went viral.

The surprising incident which happened in Accra and was sighted by YEN.com.gh in a TikTok video showed the moment where the vehicle with human passengers in it and was en route to Madina stopped to pick up it new passengers.

With guidance from its owner, the ten trained dogs acted very composed and organized as they took turns to board the vehicle.

The 17-second video at the time of writing the report, had gathered over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians stunned over the incident

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed astonishment over the decision to let the dogs join humans in a car.

Mildy stated:

Not me thinking it was another country saana my own Ghana

Search FunnybaseTv onTelegram stated:

Eiii people day inside o , like me that be my last stop

Nana_Quaku_Painless commented:

So this dogs know the car they are suppose to climb, eiii Ghana

Cherina said:

no1 is talking about de fact dat they didn't climb onto de seat

Naa Torshie Obodai indicated:

Those saying if not the twi you wouldn’t know it’s Ghana nu you no see flag in and on the car?

