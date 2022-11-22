A Ghanaian woman has been left stunned after her dog refused to eat a meal she gave him

In the video that has got tongues wagging on social media, the owner narrated that she changed the meal at the last hour triggering such a response from the dog

Netizens who saw the video commended the dog for sending a strong signal to its owner with others urging her to stay true to her words next time.

A hilarious video has surfaced online showing the moment a dog refused a meal from its owner after feeling betrayed.

In a video shared on TikTok by @queentiwaa, the owner narrated that the dog refused to eat the meal because she changed it at the last minute from fufu to banku with light soup.

Photo of a dog staring at food Photo credit @queentiwa/TikTok

In the 1 minute 34-second video, the dog was captured looking visibly sad while the bowl of banku with light soup lay right near to it.

The dog made no attempt to eat the meal despite the pleas by its owner take to forgive her and eat something

“The dog has really surprised me, I prepared fufu for the family to eat, however, my husband's friends came in their numbers so I had to give what I initially preserved for the dog to my guests. I have given the banku with fish and even tried to plead with it, but the dog has refused the meal she said in shock.

The action of the dog has attracted a lot of reaction online with many suggesting the dog has anger issues whereas others say the action of the dog was because the owner broke her promise.

user7110962132505

after all the calculations he do on d fufu only to be disappointed at the end

Adhjoahbaddest

Nyame as3m sef get anger issue na me Adwoa mother

wastyone

hmm we have one in our house if you serve de puppies first and you serve it afterwards it won't eat

user5839181944419

Dogs are intelligent, very emotional when bonded with them. They act like humans, and they can understand and react to their surroundings

