Fans of Ghanaian boxer Seth "Freezy MacBones" Gyimah have voiced their opinions following his defeat to Senegal's Seydou Konate in the ongoing qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many of Freezy's supporters believe he was unfairly treated, claiming that a video snippet revealed him being in control of the match.

Expressing their astonishment over the official verdict that declared his loss, these fans have expressed their discontent with the outcome.

Fans express their disapproval of the verdict that Freezy lost the fight

YEN.com.gh collected various comments from Freezy's supporters, shedding light on the controversy surrounding the match and the strong belief held by many that their beloved boxer was not given a fair assessment.

McLean Switch said:

From a perspective view Freezy was cheated on. to be honest.

kingrood mentioned:

he fought well so how did he lose mmm any or pls explain

user Richard Tweneboah stated:

Ahhh but why freeze lost this match

user5589300897979 mentioned:

dis can't be defeat, still freezy

__prince _Arthur__ added:

But wait how did this man win I don’t understand

Also, in a touching moment that stirred intense emotions among his fans, the formidable Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones recounted his reunion with his parents after an 11-year separation.

The UK-based professional fighter revealed the pain of being absent when his father passed away, but the reunion with his mother was filled with heartfelt embraces and a deep sense of connection.

Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan Playfully Clash on the Tennis Court, Video Goes Viral

In an amusing incident, Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan engaged in a playful altercation during an intense tennis match, with a video capturing the moment circulating widely online.

The footage shows onlookers stepping in to separate the two sportsmen, prompting a flood of comments from amused viewers who advised the boxer not to challenge Ghana's all-time top goal scorer.

