Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan were engaged in a fake fight during a heated game on the tennis court

A video of two men separating the two sportsmen has surfaced online and gone viral

Many people cautioned the boxer not to beat Ghana's all-time goal scorer as they shared their views on the video

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Boxer Seth Gyimah, well known as Freezy Macbones, clashed with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan. A video of the fake fight has gone viral on social media.

Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones engaged in a fake fight. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Freezy Macbones clashes with Asamoah Gyan

In the video, Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan were seen trying to beat each other. Fortunately for them, two men standing by separated them.

They were seen pointing hands at each other in a quest to warn the other to stay clear of their territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Asamoah Gyan shared the video on his Instagram page and noted that it was a fake fight, and it was all games. Captioning the post, he wrote:

Who you got here in this face off? Babyjet or @freezy_macbones_official_ ? It’s all love ❤️❤️

Freezy Macbones commented on the video with a gif showing two boxers going head-to-head in the boxing ring.

Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones clash in video.

Ghanaians react to the hilarious video of Asamoah Gyan clashing with Freezy Macbones

The video got many people laughing hard as fans cautioned Freezy Macbones not to touch the Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan.

Others also commented about the facial expressions of the two sportsmen while they were engaged in a fake fight.

eminence_art said:

Baby jet let’s go into boxing eeer

clickseezy_photography said:

Person you push am na u naa dy go back eeii Baby Jet we beguu una b nations pride we need you alive we beg

igwe1991 remarked:

Owelemonko no fight CALM down bro

annanemmanuelkwobina commented:

Ah I beg Freezy make una no touch our legend oo

iamdaryl_e stated:

Baby jet p3 s3 )su oo

justiziaa stated:

One will use the hands, the other one the legs

nana_akusika_frimpomaa stated:

Legend we beg you don’t beat him

dennobe7 said:

@asamoah_gyan3 when you are going into a fight it still feels like you are about to dance after scoring a goal

Freezy buys roadside roasted plantain

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Freezy Macbones bought roasted plantain from a roadside vendor for GH¢32.

The price of the popular Ghanaian delicacy left many people in awe. He looked delighted as he bought and paid for it.

The video went viral on TikTok, and in the comments, many Ghanaians complained about the exorbitant price of the meal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh