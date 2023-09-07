Fierce Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones took his fans on a journey of intense emotions as he shared meeting his father and mother after 11 years

The UK-based professional fighter expressed pain for being absent when his father died

But when he met his mother, the situation was the opposite as he hugged the woman who birthed him

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones met his father and mother after being away for 11 years. Unfortunately, his father could not hold on to life, as he passed on a few years after Freezy Macbone left the country.

The boxer shared both his pain and joy with his fans on Instagram. Many reacted to the tributes Freezy Macbones wrote to both parents, applauding him for never forgetting his people, even with his fame.

The boxer captioned the photo of his father's grave:

"Dad, it always breaks my heart after being away for 11 years. I didn't come to see you for just one more time.

But don't worry, Dad, I know your spirit will always be with me. The battle has begun, heading to Senegal for the qualifiers. I will make you and Ghanaians proud.

I love you, dad. May you always rest in peace!"

He also had equally powerful words for his mother's role. Freezy mentioned how strong she was to have birthed and catered for 11 children, including himself.

Peeps react to Freezy Macbones embracing his mother's life while honouring the name of his late father

Support poured in for Freezy as he revisited his past.

stonebwoy commented:

Strength from Beyond and Above.. conqueror. ❤️‍

brightfit_vlogs commented:

He is and will always be PROUD OF YOU, champ.❤️

coach_doku commented:

Who is cutting onions here , very emotional and sweet, God bless you all.❤️❤️

fireladygh commented:

Priceless moment, the joy of a fulfilled mother, bless you and her. ❤️

Freezy Macbones starts jollof, choofi and plantain chips business in the UK

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones started his entrepreneurial journey while honouring his Ghanaian roots.

The UK-based fighter has launched a food business that sells authentic Ghanaian snacks and food.

Freezy found another avenue to take Ghanaian cuisine global as he goes beyond the jollof frenzy to include spicy choofi (turkey tails) and crunchy plantain chips.

Many applauded the boxer for dabbling into the food industry and upholding his Ghanaian heritage simultaneously.

