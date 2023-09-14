A 19-year-old boy from Jamestown, Ghana, shared a heartbreaking story of abandonment and struggle with the Crime Check Foundation

Abandoned by his father and orphaned after his mother's death, he resorted to desperate measures to survive, including stealing palm fruits

His life took a tragic turn when he was caught and arrested, leading to his incarceration in an emotional video

A 19-year-old resident hailing from Jamestown in Ghana's Eastern Region has shared his harrowing life journey with the Crime Check Foundation, shedding light on the circumstances that led him to incarceration while struggling to survive independently.

The young man's narrative commenced with his birth, which marked the beginning of his tribulations.

He revealed that his father abandoned him shortly after his arrival, disowning him and denying him paternal care and support.

Tragically, his troubles deepened when his mother passed away, leaving him bereft of maternal guidance and care.

With no immediate family to turn to, the young man faced the daunting task of fending for himself in an unforgiving world. Determined to survive against all odds, he resorted to various means of livelihood.

How the boy got arrested and imprisoned as he tried to survive on his own

However, one fateful day, his life took a tragic turn when a persuasive friend convinced him to participate in an ill-advised venture.

The ill-fated decision was to steal palm fruits for sale, an act that would ultimately prove to be his undoing. Their criminal activities were swiftly detected, leading to their apprehension and subsequent arrest by the local authorities.

The consequence of his actions now finds the young man behind bars, serving his sentence as punishment for his transgressions.

While acknowledging the wrongdoing that landed him in prison, the boy's story has evoked a wave of sympathy and emotion among many who have heard it.

Watch the video below:

