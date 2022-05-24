A Ghanaian man in a video has recounted how he ended up wrongfully in jail due to some misunderstanding

The man who was interviewed by Crime Watch Foundation tearfully narrated how he was sentenced to over five decades in prison

During his stay in prison, the man had gotten both legs amputated. The sad video touched the hearts of many who shared their sympathy

A video shared on social media features a disabled man who narrated how he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit. The man who was in a wheelchair with both his legs amputated told his sad story.

He stated that his unfortunate situation began when his brother brought around some friends. According to him, these friends happen to be wanted criminals, but he had no idea of this.

He added that he went with his brother and his friends to have a drink one day, and as they sat and drank, the police suddenly appeared and arrested them. He said his plea of innocence fell on deaf ears.

He was then taken to the police station and subsequently tried in court where he was sentenced to 55 years in jail. He has so far done 14 years of his sentence and has yet to appeal for a retrial since his family is financially handicapped.

He also narrated how he lost both his legs. He said it began with a small injury which got swollen. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors said the only solution was for his leg to be amputated.

Social Media Reaction

user6707456868460, who seemed sad for the man, said:

Plenty people are in prison of the things they had no idea about

Sark was in wonder as he said:

Is it that Ghanaian courts and CIDs are bad or what ? Something he has no idea about? Just imagine it happens to you ‍♂️.

Young⚡️Master was in shock. He said:

55yrs in prison ? my goodness

