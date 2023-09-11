A viral video from Ghana shows a man's girlfriend on her knees, begging for forgiveness in the company of friends

The man revealed that he caught her with another man during a video call, but she claimed it was a filter, leading to humorous reactions online

The video has gained significant attention, generating comments about unexpected twists that can occur in modern relationships

A Ghanaian man has become the center of attention on social media due to a video that has gone viral, sparking laughter among viewers.

The video, discovered on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, features the man's girlfriend on bended knees, earnestly pleading for his forgiveness.

In the video, the girlfriend is surrounded by a small group of friends who are attempting to convince the gentleman not to be too harsh and to accept her apology.

A man is angry at his girlfriend Photo credit: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Some of the friends are heard questioning the reason for his stern reaction, leading him to reveal the cause of his frustration.

According to the man, he had caught his girlfriend in a compromising situation during a video call where she appeared to be with another man.

However, she vehemently insisted that it was merely a filter. This revelation left those witnessing the scene in fits of laughter.

Ghanaians react to video of angry man whose girlfriend lied to him

The video has since garnered massive reactions on social media platforms, with netizens sharing their thoughts and humorous comments about the situation.

Ampawdarko said:

please new filter wai afe na aba

Sariki796 mentioned:

if u like don’t fear them

kwame kobea stated:

next time it will be air cleaner

quansahericampons indicated:

your booby go Kil man

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh