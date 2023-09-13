A 5-year-old girl, claiming to have a boyfriend for two years, recently shared her relationship advice on TikTok

According to her, women should initiate conversations with men they are interested in to make them fall in love

The video interview with the young girl has gone viral, amassing over 1 million views and sparking discussions about the unconventional dating advice

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A 5-year-old girl, who claims to have been in a relationship for the past 2 years, recently shared her unconventional wisdom on how to get a boyfriend during an interview with TikToker Polleksandra.

The young girl, who identified her boyfriend as Rayson, offered her insights on building romantic relationships.

According to the pint-sized relationship guru, women should engage in conversation with men they find interesting, and by doing so, they can make the men fall in love with them.

A young girl tells old women how to get boyfriends Photo credit: Polleksandra

Source: TikTok

Her simple yet charming advice has captivated the hearts of many, sparking widespread reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The TikTok video featuring this precocious relationship advice has reached an astonishing 1 million viewers, which depicts the intrigue surrounding the young girl's perspective on romance.

Social media users react to the 5-year-old girl's love advice

While this unconventional wisdom may not be rooted in adult relationship dynamics, it has certainly stirred a fascinating conversation on the platform.

moudy said:

This litle girl's advice will help many single Ladies start to talk to us and we gonna fall in love with you

God Money indicated:

She is wiser than the older ones regarding how to get a boyfriend

Catheymarcy256 mentioned:

Ahha me when I was 5 I was wondering why the moon keep following me at night.

ryta stated:

at this age i could only think about food,and then worry about going to school

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian TikTok star @akosuah_serwahgh encourages women to reevaluate relationship expectations

Meanwhile, in a viral video, Ghanaian TikTok sensation Akosuah Serwaa, known as @akosuah_serwahgh, has offered advice urging women not to anticipate boyfriend's performing husbandly duties without equal participation.

In her insightful discussion on relationship dynamics, she highlighted that cooking shouldn't automatically imply a commitment to marriage.

Serwaa's perspective has ignited extensive online debates concerning the roles and expectations within modern relationships.

Viral video shows young woman expressing frustration about her dating struggles

In another story, a widely circulated video features a young woman sharing her frustration regarding her difficulties in finding a romantic partner.

In the video, she pointed out that men often hesitate to date single mothers. Several online users who responded to the video admitted to their reservations about dating single women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh