US-based Ghanaian social media personality Twene Jonas faced public rejection when he proposed dinner to a German lady

She promptly declined and left, contrary to his belief that foreign women are more open to dating

This incident has sparked online discussions and reactions, depicting that not all encounters follow preconceived notions or stereotypes

US-based Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, encountered an unexpected and public rejection during a live camera interaction with a German lady who showed no interest in his advances.

The incident unfolded as Twene Jonas extended a dinner invitation to the lady for that evening, only to be met with an outright refusal.

To the astonishment of viewers, the lady promptly packed her belongings and departed. Twene Jonas, who has often portrayed the belief that foreign women are more receptive to dating, faced a reality check as his advances were summarily rebuffed.

Twene Jonas gets rejected by a German Photo credit: @twene_jonastv

Source: TikTok

This was a gentle reminder, especially to Jonas, that stereotypes and generalizations about individuals from different backgrounds may not hold true in every situation.

Ghanaians react to video of German lady rejecting Twene Jonas

The incident has ignited discussions and reactions across various online platforms, partly about the impact of cultural differences and personal preferences in social interactions, even in today's globally connected world.

@sHaDe_FJ said:

You can’t always get what you want. T) da bi w) ha aa 3nfa onto the next.

@slidegh1 mentioned:

Oooh but this be normal‍♂️. Some of you koraaa don’t have the courage to even approach so chill.

@miguelprynx indicated:

The chick keeps saying aahhhh. Why she from Ghana anaaaa .

@Daneeeeeee123 stated:

Dont blame him. Germans are not friendly. They barely smile and they find it hard to open up. You can be the most handsome guy in Germany and still gnarsh

Watch the video below:

Chance encounter: Twene Jonas, Ghanaian socialite, meets Korean lady on New York streets and shares a complimentary exchange

Meanwhile, during one of his customary "Warm Up" videos on the streets of New York, Twene Jonas had an unexpected encounter with a Korean lady who struck up a conversation with him about his home country, eventually complimenting him on his looks, leaving Jonas pleasantly surprised and grateful for the kind words.

Controversial socialite Twene Jonas shares bedroom video with white woman, sparking online reactions

Also, in a viral video posted on his Instagram page, Twene Jonas was seen in a bedroom alongside an attractive white woman, where he affectionately kissed her on the cheeks, appearing delighted by the situation.

The woman remained still on the bed, prompting concern among some online users who commented on the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh