Twene Jonas Rejected By German Lady He Asked Out On Live Video In New York
- US-based Ghanaian social media personality Twene Jonas faced public rejection when he proposed dinner to a German lady
- She promptly declined and left, contrary to his belief that foreign women are more open to dating
- This incident has sparked online discussions and reactions, depicting that not all encounters follow preconceived notions or stereotypes
US-based Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, encountered an unexpected and public rejection during a live camera interaction with a German lady who showed no interest in his advances.
The incident unfolded as Twene Jonas extended a dinner invitation to the lady for that evening, only to be met with an outright refusal.
To the astonishment of viewers, the lady promptly packed her belongings and departed. Twene Jonas, who has often portrayed the belief that foreign women are more receptive to dating, faced a reality check as his advances were summarily rebuffed.
This was a gentle reminder, especially to Jonas, that stereotypes and generalizations about individuals from different backgrounds may not hold true in every situation.
Ghanaians react to video of German lady rejecting Twene Jonas
The incident has ignited discussions and reactions across various online platforms, partly about the impact of cultural differences and personal preferences in social interactions, even in today's globally connected world.
@sHaDe_FJ said:
You can’t always get what you want. T) da bi w) ha aa 3nfa onto the next.
@slidegh1 mentioned:
Oooh but this be normal♂️. Some of you koraaa don’t have the courage to even approach so chill.
@miguelprynx indicated:
The chick keeps saying aahhhh. Why she from Ghana anaaaa .
@Daneeeeeee123 stated:
Dont blame him. Germans are not friendly. They barely smile and they find it hard to open up. You can be the most handsome guy in Germany and still gnarsh
Watch the video below:
