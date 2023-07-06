A video of an elderly man interacting with three ladies has sparked a huge reaction online

The old man revealed that he would gladly opt for a woman's backside over GH¢1 billion

His comment has sparked reactions from netizens who have shared varied opinions on the matter

An elderly Ghanaian man has got many people in stitches after he revealed that he would gladly choose a lady's backside over a whooping GH¢1 billion.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly man who was spotted getting cosy with one pretty lady by the roadside was quizzed on whether he is financially stable and can take care of her.

Without hesitation, the man responded in the affirmative.

It was at that point that he shocked three young ladies who were with him by revealing that he would pick a lady's backside over GH¢1 billion when he faced with such options.

The statement surprised the women, who shouted in astonishment and looked at him in disbelief.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps laugh at the comments of the man

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by the comments of the old man.

ALEX commented:

If this man is a president... imagine how he'll use our money. The economy will spoil totally.

DR. Pope(B) indicated:

She will definitely leave u without the one billion. I will take the one billion

Kofi Sammy stated:

He is just being nice, which is typical, for fun.

Zero reacted:

I will take the 1 billion because the 1 billion cannot be a problem on my head

michaelvidigrah replied:

Look at this man

