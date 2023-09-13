Ghanaian Nurse Begs Government To Post Her After 2 Years Of Unemployment, Video Evokes Sadness
A beautiful Ghanaian lady has left many people feeling sad after a video of her lamenting in her nurse's uniform went viral.
The young lady @annyluv45, who looked visibly frustrated in a TikTok video, revealed that after completing school in 2021, she is yet to be assigned a work post.
She appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene and ensure that she and her mates get posted so they could also contribute their quota towards healthcare delivery in the country.
At the time of writing the report, the 52-second video had gathered over 1700 likes and 100 comments.
Ghanaians sympathize with the young lady
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed their opinions about the issue, with some encouraging the young lady
attahyeboah5 stated:
they have to close all nursing institutions for 4years and Post all nurses in the house before admitting new ones but they don't have this Sense!
Miss_.Lina commented:
Then we that are completing this year de3 gyes3 2030
50pounds adviced
Take that opportunity and pursue the BSc
Fas wrote:
Allowance koraa they didn’t pay na you want to go and work for free
tryphosah19 replied:
awwn my sister is in the house 3yrs know, hmmmm. she working at a private hospital
Nurse abroad opens up on how much she earns
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian nurse in the UK revealed how the opportunities there allowed her to earn more and support both herself and her family back home.
The lady who spoke under anonymity highlighted the benefits of being ,based on shifts, enabling her to earn a considerable income, save money, and have a positive impact on her financial situation.
“You are paid based on shifts. So even if you are paid 15 pounds an hour and you work for 12 hours a day, four times a week, you multiply it that’s how much you earn.
Source: YEN.com.gh