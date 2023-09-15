The family of the late Afia Ahenkan have revealed that their pain knows no bounds following the tragic demise of their loved one

The brother of the deceased said their mother had also died and that their focus was on giving her a befitting burial

Netizens who saw the video have expressed their deepest condolence to the family in their time of grief

The brother of Afia Ahenkan has sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians after he opened up on how his sister's death has seriously affected the family.

Manu who spoke in an interview with Oheneba media on YouTube, said the news of Afia's demise comes as a big blow to the family as they were already mourning the loss of their mother.

Brother opens up on how Afia Ahenkan's death has affected them Photo credit: @kwamelord6/TikTok @Oheneba media/YouTube

He opened up on how Afia Ahenkan played a pivotal role in the planning of their mother's funeral and had even started giving out invites for the event, which will take place on 21st October 2023.

"My sister had informed her husband about the funeral, and he agreed to come to Ghana to pay his last respect to his mother-in-law. We never knew this would happen, now the family is distraught. We are now in difficult times," he said with a low voice.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4,000 views and 22 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians console the family

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family.

@agnesmensah8564 stated:

Let's be careful the kinds of ppl we bring into our homes. This is sad, may her soul rest in peace

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo indicated:

If there were cameras, the police investigation would have been easier. Let's learn a lesson from this, be careful who you bring into your home. May her soul rest in peace

Police retrieve Afia Ahenkan's phone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police had retrieved the phone of Afia Ahenkan that was initially stolen by her househelp.

John Alister, the houseboy, was arrested on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The deceased’s KIA Sportage vehicle is yet to be retrieved, even though her phone and other items were recovered.

