A 22-year-old houseboy named John Alista has been apprehended under suspicion of taking the life of his 35-year-old employer, Afia Ahenkan, in Sokoban, Kumasi.

The victim, Afia Ahenkan, was not only a mother to a beautiful 11-year-old daughter but also the wife of a husband based in the UK, who worked tirelessly to support their family.

Afia Ahenkan, described as an entrepreneur engaged in e-commerce, had been making her living through her business ventures.

What happened on the day John Alista took the life of Afia Ahenkan

, the tragic incident unfolded under the same roof where she and John Alista resided. Prior to the unfortunate event, it is reported that Afia Ahenkan had prepared a meal, which was intended for both herself and the houseboy to share.

Full details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation as authorities seek to uncover more details about the events that led to this devastating loss.

The community and loved ones of Afia Ahenkan are left grappling with the profound tragedy while law enforcement works diligently to bring the young man to justice.

