Latest updates about the bizarre murder of a young married woman by her houseboy suggest police have been able to retrieve the lady's phone but her car remains missing.

John Alister, the houseboy, was arrested on Thursday, September 14, 2023, a few days after he allegedly murdered Princess Afia Ahenken at her residence in Sokoban in the Ashanti Region.

According to updates being monitored by YEN.com.gh, the deceased’s KIA Sportage vehicle is yet to be retrieved, even though her phone and other items were recovered when 22-year-old John was arrested.

L-R: John Alister, a file photo of a KIA Sportage and the deceased Princess Afia Ahenkan. Source: Facebook/@william.anane.31

Source: Facebook

The story of the suspected murder of the woman gripped many Ghanaians on Thursday.

Viral video shows John Alister arrested

Many people were delighted by a video circulating on social media that captured a young man who looks like circulated images of John Allister in handcuffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He was being violently interrogated by someone about the whereabouts of the stolen items including the vehicle.

Amid tears, John Alister blurted out incoherent words that suggested that he had sold everything he took from the woman before killing her and that he was willing to provide the contact information of the person who bought the car.

John Alister suspected of stabbing madam to death

According to people close to the issue, the 22-year-old stabbed Afia Ahenkan to death and bolted with her car just two weeks after she employed him.

A video of John's arrest popped up to the delight of many Ghanaians.

Reports say John also hit the woman with a heavy blunt object while she was on the phone with a friend.

Murdered lady is football legend Rev Osei Kofi's daughter-in-law

In a related story, the deceased lady was married to the son of Ghanaian football legend Reverend Osei Kofi.

The London-based son of Rev Osei Kofi is reported to have hired the houseboy for his wife just two weeks ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh