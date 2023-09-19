A young man who works as a tricycle rider is trending after he returned an iPhone 14 Pro Max to its owner

For his kind gesture, he was gifted an amount of ¢300 by the owner of the phone

Many netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young rider

A young Ghanaian man who works as a tricycle (pragya) rider in Kumasi has been praised for his honesty after he returned a passenger's phone.

The excited passenger, taken aback by the young man's honesty and opted to celebrate him, revealed he got worried after realizing he had left his iPhone 14 Pro Max in the tricycle.

He said when the call was made to his number, the pragya rider, without hesitation, agreed to meet him for identification and collection of the phone.

The pragya rider, who stood calmly as he was showered with praises, said the first thought that came to mind when he saw the phone in his vehicle was to identify its owner and return it safely.

For his show of sincerity in the performance of his job, the passenger gifted him ¢300 as a reward.

"I want to thank you for this reward. I have returned missing items found in my tricycle to its owners, many of them do not give me money, and some do not even say thank you. I am grateful for this," he said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 18,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the honest pragya rider

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the young man for his show of sincerity in the performance of his work.

Puzor Junior stated:

I found Samsung S20 ultra in my Uber car . The phone was with me for 3days. After given him the phone he even wanted to arrest me

_ stated:

Because of your clean heart you will never lack in life Gagging Forever

Lionel Arena Gh

I remember last time i lost my heart in uber buh luckily the next day the driver brought it back to me if not anka hmmm waaa imagine

S A I F indicated:

This pragia guys in Kumasi are real good …they are angels

