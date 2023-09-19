A video of a young Ghanaian man in Canada disclosing his salary has gone viral

He revealed the amount he pays as tax and what goes into rent, car loan and insurance

Netizens who saw the video encouraged him not to give up, with some adding that it is better than living in Ghana

A young Ghanaian man living in Canada has opened up about his salary and how the money is spent.

In a video on TikTok, the young man @opabenegh, who was spotted alone in a room apparently checking what he expends his money on, revealed via the captions that he is paid $2800, equivalent to ¢23,000 a month from his job.

Out of this amount, he explained that $420, equivalent to ¢3500, is deducted as tax.

He then revealed that he pays a monthly rent of $1000, an electricity bill of $75 and an internet bill of $55, which converts to a rounded figure of ¢9,700, leaving him with a balance of $1250.

His car loan of $360 and car insurance of $170 further slashes his income, leaving him with $710, an amount he strives to save $200, which is ¢1,700.

The young man concluded by revealing that he spends the rest on things like food and remits money to loved ones back home.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Life as a worker in Canada", had gathered over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the revelations by the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section shared their views on his expenses, with many opining that it is much better than living in Ghana.

Nana Opambour advised:

bro I feel ur pain..pls kindly come home n rest wai...it's much better here

Steve_Kiing added:

Bro come back to Ghana wai...you go see Pepper

AJ AJ stated:

If your savings alone is $200 then u are making it o man.. do u know the equivalent in Ghana

Nana Boateng stated:

Let’s swap destinations

Man advises against moving to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, Mark Ansah, has warned his countrymen against relocating to the country.

The realtor explained that Canada has frigid temperatures that will make their stay miserable.

"Stay where you are; never come to Canada because it's cold here," he said.

